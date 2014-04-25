FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Tampa
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2014 / 3:15 PM / 3 years ago

American Airlines plane makes emergency landing in Tampa

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - An American Airlines ERJ 145 regional jet made an emergency landing in Tampa, Florida, on Thursday after reports of smoke in the cockpit, an airline spokeswoman said on Friday.

American Flight 3454 from Tallahassee to Miami with 46 passengers and three crew members aboard landed safely at Tampa International Airport at about 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, spokeswoman Laura Masvidal said.

There were no injuries and maintenance workers were checking the plane, she said.

One of the passengers, Miami-Dade Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho, tweeted that there had been a “loud explosion” and smoke in the plane. Masvidal, however, denied there had been an explosion.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Dan Grebler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.