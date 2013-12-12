FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Amtrak train crashes into car in Virginia, driver hurt
December 12, 2013 / 2:15 PM / 4 years ago

Amtrak train crashes into car in Virginia, driver hurt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - An Amtrak train collided with a car in eastern Virginia early Thursday, injuring its driver, after the motorist ignored warning signals of the approaching train and tried to drive around the crossing bar, police said.

The collision occurred around 6 a.m. EST (1100 GMT) as the train traveled at a speed of 79 miles per hour (127 kph), said Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sergeant Michelle Anaya. There were 44 passengers and five crew members on the train at the time, she said.

The train did not derail, but the driver of the car was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Anaya said.

There was no damage to the train and no reports of injuries to any of the passengers on the train.

Amtrak had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Carey Gillam in Kansas City; Editing by Scott Malone and Alden Bentley)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
