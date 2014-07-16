FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-CDC now recognizes pattern of agency safety problems, director says
July 16, 2014 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-CDC now recognizes pattern of agency safety problems, director says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday said that he now recognizes a pattern of safety problems and said he will take sweeping measures to improve the culture of safety at the CDC.

The comments by Dr Thomas Frieden came as part of testimony before a U.S. congressional subcommittee investigating recent lapses in safety in the handling of anthrax and avian influenza.

“In hindsight, we realize we missed a crucial pattern: a pattern of incidents that reflect the need to improve the culture of safety at CDC,” Frieden said.

Reporting by Michele Gershberg; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
