Obama briefed on potential CDC anthrax exposure -White House

WASHINGTON, June 20 (Reuters) - President Barack Obama was briefed on Friday about the potential exposure of government workers to anthrax bacteria at three U.S. laboratories in Atlanta, by his homeland security and counterterrorism adviser Lisa Monaco, the White House said.

U.S. authorities on Friday increased to 84 people their count of government workers potentially exposed to anthrax at the labs, which are run by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Reporting by David Morgan; Editing by Bill Trott)