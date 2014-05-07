U.S. judge rules for government in antitrust suit

NEW YORK, May 7 (Reuters) - A lawsuit brought by the U.S. Justice Department and several states against American Express Co over the credit card company’s rules can move forward to trial, a U.S. judge ruled on Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in 2010, charged that American Express’ rules prevent merchants from offering discounts and incentives to consumers to use less expensive forms of payment.

In a written ruling, U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis of Brooklyn ruled that “genuine issues of material fact remain in dispute.” (Reporting by Andrew Longstreth; Editing by Jan Paschal)