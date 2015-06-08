Boehringer Ingelheim loses appeal over subpoenaed documents in patent probe

(Reuters) - German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals Inc has been refused an en banc hearing after partially losing a fight with U.S. antitrust enforcers over subpoenaed documents.

The Federal Trade Commission has been investigating Boehringer for an agreement it reached in 2008 with Barr Pharmaceuticals, now owned by Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, in which Barr pledged that it would not bring out a competitor to Boehringer’s clot-preventing drug Aggrenox, which is often taken by people at risk of strokes.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1B0BaFK