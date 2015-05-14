FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sports broadcast antitrust case may proceed as class action
May 14, 2015 / 3:00 PM / 2 years ago

Sports broadcast antitrust case may proceed as class action

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 14 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday said television viewers may pursue a class-action lawsuit accusing Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League, Comcast Corp, DirecTV and other broadcasters of illegally restricting their ability to watch their favorite sports teams play.

U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin in Manhattan said the viewers suffered from “a dearth of choice in the market for baseball and hockey broadcasting,” and that it made sense for them to pursue their claims as a group.

The judge, however, also found that a damages model proposed by an expert for the plaintiffs was inadmissible, and that as a result damages could not be pursued on a classwide basis.

At issue were agreements that limit where certain games can be broadcast. Consumers have said this causes “anticompetitive blackouts” that force them to pay more. (Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.