Private settlements in U.S. air cargo price-fixing top $1 bln - lawyers

(Reuters) - EVA Airways, one of several companies accused of price-fixing air cargo shipments, has settled U.S. litigation by agreeing to pay $99 million, bringing total settlements in the class action lawsuit to more than $1 billion, two law firms said on Wednesday.

The litigation built on an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Four firms were appointed by the court to be co-lead counsel - Hausfeld, Robins Kaplan, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Levin Fishbein Sedran & Berman.

