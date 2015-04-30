FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private settlements in U.S. air cargo price-fixing top $1 bln - lawyers
#Westlaw News
April 30, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

Private settlements in U.S. air cargo price-fixing top $1 bln - lawyers

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - EVA Airways, one of several companies accused of price-fixing air cargo shipments, has settled U.S. litigation by agreeing to pay $99 million, bringing total settlements in the class action lawsuit to more than $1 billion, two law firms said on Wednesday.

The litigation built on an investigation by the U.S. Justice Department. Four firms were appointed by the court to be co-lead counsel - Hausfeld, Robins Kaplan, Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer and Levin Fishbein Sedran & Berman.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1GIiTMu

