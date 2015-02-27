Commissioner to push for FTC vote on 'unfair and deceptive' guidelines

(Reuters) - Federal Trade Commission leaders should vote to create a definition for Section 5 of the FTC Act next week, Commissioner Joshua Wright said on Thursday.

Section 5 says that “unfair methods of competition in or affecting commerce, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce, are hereby declared unlawful.” That vague language has given rise to much debate over whether the agency has been too aggressive in using it.

