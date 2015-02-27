FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commissioner to push for FTC vote on 'unfair and deceptive' guidelines
February 27, 2015

Commissioner to push for FTC vote on 'unfair and deceptive' guidelines

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Federal Trade Commission leaders should vote to create a definition for Section 5 of the FTC Act next week, Commissioner Joshua Wright said on Thursday.

Section 5 says that “unfair methods of competition in or affecting commerce, and unfair or deceptive acts or practices in or affecting commerce, are hereby declared unlawful.” That vague language has given rise to much debate over whether the agency has been too aggressive in using it.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1C3zSJD

