FTC revises merger challenge rules to win settlements
March 18, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

FTC revises merger challenge rules to win settlements

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, sometimes criticized over a protracted and difficult merger challenge process, has moved to make settlements easier and clarify what companies can expect in antitrust fights with the agency.

When the FTC challenges a merger over its potential for raising consumer prices, it will ask a court for a preliminary injunction to block the deal from closing. On a parallel track, an internal FTC judge will assess antitrust law issues, a process that can take months.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1wZG3wS

