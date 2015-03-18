FTC revises merger challenge rules to win settlements

(Reuters) - The Federal Trade Commission, sometimes criticized over a protracted and difficult merger challenge process, has moved to make settlements easier and clarify what companies can expect in antitrust fights with the agency.

When the FTC challenges a merger over its potential for raising consumer prices, it will ask a court for a preliminary injunction to block the deal from closing. On a parallel track, an internal FTC judge will assess antitrust law issues, a process that can take months.

