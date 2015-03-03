Q&A: Antitrust economist John Kwoka says mergers mean higher prices

(Reuters) - Mergers cost consumers money, even mergers in industries that are only moderately concentrated. That’s the conclusion of John Kwoka, an antitrust economist at Northeastern University, whose recent book “Mergers, Merger Control and Remedies” was published by MIT Press.

In his book, Kwoka pulls together detailed studies of a long list of mergers into a single retrospective to take a hard look at merger enforcement by the Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission over the past two decades or so.

