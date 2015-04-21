FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTC wins antitrust fight with McWane over pipe fittings
April 21, 2015 / 11:02 AM / 2 years ago

FTC wins antitrust fight with McWane over pipe fittings

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court has ruled that U.S. antitrust regulators were right to accuse McWane Inc, which makes joints, splitters and other plumbing connectors, of using its market power to exclude competitors.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit said on April 15 that it agreed with the Federal Trade Commission that McWane broke antitrust law. The court affirmed a commission order demanding that McWane end the practice.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gf15Lw

