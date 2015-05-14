FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. stopped fewer corporate deals in 2014 vs. year before
May 14, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. stopped fewer corporate deals in 2014 vs. year before

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. antitrust enforcers stopped six proposed corporate mergers and acquisitions in 2014, two fewer than the year before, even though the number of deals reviewed rose, according to data from the agencies.

Deal reviews by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission, which share antitrust oversight duties, increased to 1,663 in fiscal 2014, the most since 2008, the data showed.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1G8Vndj

