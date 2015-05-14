U.S. stopped fewer corporate deals in 2014 vs. year before

(Reuters) - U.S. antitrust enforcers stopped six proposed corporate mergers and acquisitions in 2014, two fewer than the year before, even though the number of deals reviewed rose, according to data from the agencies.

Deal reviews by the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and the Federal Trade Commission, which share antitrust oversight duties, increased to 1,663 in fiscal 2014, the most since 2008, the data showed.

