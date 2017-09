(Reuters) - A new court filing on Monday shed more light on why the Federal Trade Commission decided to challenge Steris Corp’s $1.9 billion bid for the UK’s Synergy Health PLC.

The agency said it made the move largely because Synergy planned to expand its industrial sterilization business into the United States and combining with Steris would have stopped that increased competition in its tracks.

