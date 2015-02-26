Sysco, FTC fail to agree on date for court fight over food mega-merger

(Reuters) - Sysco Corp and the U.S. government failed to agree on a date for a hearing to decide whether the No. 1 U.S. food distributor should be allowed to buy its biggest rival, according to a joint court document filed late on Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission asked the U.S. District Court in the District of Columbia to grant a preliminary injunction stopping the deal while the case is assessed in the agency’s internal court process. Sysco is fighting the injunction and, if it is not granted, would complete the $3.5 billion deal.

