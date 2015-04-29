Judge orders filing of redacted versions of sealed Sysco documents

(Reuters) - The judge in a court fight over No. 1 U.S. food distributor Sysco Corp’s bid to buy its biggest rival has ordered that redacted versions of several key documents, which had been filed under seal, be put on the docket for the public to see.

In a case that had prompted expressions of concern by some lawyers about the unusual volume of sealed documents, Judge Amit Mehta in a brief order late on Tuesday told Sysco to file a redacted version of its main defense document, its memorandum of opposition. He also ordered other documents to be redacted so they can be read by reporters and others interested in the case.

