Sysco says U.S. FTC got market definition wrong in merger fight
May 1, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 2 years ago

Sysco says U.S. FTC got market definition wrong in merger fight

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Sysco Corp, urging regulatory approval of its plan to buy its biggest rival, US Foods, has criticized antitrust authorities over how they have evaluated market competition in the sector.

In a court filing made under seal last week, but issued in redacted form on Wednesday, Sysco’s lawyers at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and O‘Melveny & Myers, said the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) erred in arguing that large “broadline” distributors (those that carry a wide range of products) compete mainly against each other.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HXrGf2

