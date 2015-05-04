Sysco, FTC court fight over merger may occur partly in secret

(Reuters) - In an unusual move, portions of a court fight between Sysco Corp and the Federal Trade Commission over the food distributor’s bid for its largest rival may be closed to the public, including some of the opening arguments, lawyers for the two sides said in a pre-hearing conference on Friday.

Decisions about the proceedings were still in flux. “We have some things that are truly confidential and some things that we are taking another look at,” said Richard Parker, a lawyer for Sysco Corp from O‘Melveny & Myers.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1F1cb73