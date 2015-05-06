FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sysco, FTC battle in court over merger, waiving sealed documents
May 6, 2015 / 12:03 PM / 2 years ago

Sysco, FTC battle in court over merger, waiving sealed documents

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Lawyers for Sysco Corp and the U.S. government argued on Tuesday over whether the largest U.S. food distributor should be allowed to merge with its No. 2 rival, with the two sides relying heavily on confidential information to make their case.

In opening arguments by Sysco’s Richard Parker of O‘Melveny & Myers and the FTC’s Stephen Weissman, the two sides disagreed on whether there was a national market for food distribution, whether “broadline companies” selling a wide range of goods constitute a separate market, and whether a long list of local markets were competitive.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JqqrnF

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
