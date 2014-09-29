FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei settles U.S. price-fixing charge
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2014 / 5:40 PM / 3 years ago

Auto parts maker Toyoda Gosei settles U.S. price-fixing charge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 29 (Reuters) - A Japanese auto parts maker, Toyoda Gosei Ltd, has agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing and pay a $26 million fine, the Justice Department said on Monday.

Toyoda Gosei, which acknowledged conspiring to fix prices of air bags, steering wheels and automotive hoses, is the 29th auto parts maker to plead guilty to price-fixing since the Justice Department began its long-running investigation.

Europe, China and other jurisdictions have also fined parts makers for price-fixing.

Toyoda Gosei conspired with other parts makers to fix prices of parts sold to Toyota Motor Corp and Subaru, owned by Fuji Heavy Industries, between 2003 and 2010, the department said in a statement.

In addition to companies pleading guilty, 43 people have been charged in connection with price-fixing in the sector.

Among companies the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division has settled with are Autoliv, G.S Electech, Tokai Rika Co Ltd, TRW Deutschland Holding GmbH, Nippon Seiki Col Ltd, Fujikura Ltd, Furukawa Electric Co Ltd and Yazaki Corp.

The case is United States of America v. Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio. It is case no. 14-349. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.