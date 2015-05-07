FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Federal antitrust lawsuit filings down sharply - study
#Westlaw News
May 7, 2015 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

Federal antitrust lawsuit filings down sharply - study

Diane Bartz

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The number of new private antitrust cases filed in U.S. federal district courts was down sharply in the first half of the 2015 fiscal year, according to data research group Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) at Syracuse University.

The numbers are the lowest since 2011 and may be partially caused by the Justice Department not bringing cases in new industries as it focuses on bid rigging in the auto-parts market and a few other industries, said Robert Kaplan of Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RfFXbA

