(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Monday, April 20

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. - FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen is among the speakers speaking at an IAPP sponsored pre-RSA conference event. The event will be held at the Moscone Center, San Francisco. For more information see: here

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1HKY1pS