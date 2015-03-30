Week Ahead in Antitrust: March 30, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, March 31

9:45 a.m. - FTC Commissioner Terrell McSweeny gives a keynote address at the Association of National Advertisers, Advertising Law & Public Policy Conference in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1IECIow.

12 p.m. - FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen discusses the Supreme Court's North Carolina Dental v. Federal Trade Commission decision at the Heritage Foundation. For more information see: herit.ag/1MwgtRS.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/19zHLKn