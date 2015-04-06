Week Ahead in Antitrust: April 6, 2015

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the antitrust law community. All times local, unless noted.

Tuesday, April 7

The Direct Selling Education Foundation hosts a multi-industry panel on self-regulation. FTC Commissioner Maureen Ohlhausen will give opening remarks. The event will be held at the National Press Club in Washington D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/19Lx5s9.

Wednesday, April 8

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. - The Leadership Conference Education Fund and others hold a conference to discuss the role of new forms of data in the future of consumer lending. Speakers include FTC Commissioner Julie Brill. The event will be held at the Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C. For more information see: bit.ly/1akFAvz.

