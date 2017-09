(Reuters) - Senators Charles Grassley, chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, and Patrick Leahy, the committee’s top Democrat, reintroduced on Wednesday a bill aimed at protecting whistleblowers who aid the Justice Department in probing criminal antitrust cases.

A similar bill passed the Senate in late 2013 but was not taken up by the U.S. House of Representatives.

