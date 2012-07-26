Two big US apartment owners see higher rents ahead

NEW YORK, July 25 (Reuters) - Two large U.S. apartment landlords raised rents during the second quarter and expect to continue to do so through the rest of 2012, as the apartment rental market grew stronger despite economic uncertainties troubling other real estate classes.

Equity Residential, whose chairman is Sam Zell, and AvalonBay Communities Inc on Wednesday reported funds from operations (FFO) that met Wall Street’s forecasts, and both narrowed forecasts that expect continued rent growth.

“2012 will be another very good year for Equity Residential,” David Neithercut, Equity Residential chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Longer term, we expect fundamentals to remain favorable, and for continued operating performance above historical levels.”

The overall U.S. apartment sector has been the strongest of all commercial real estate for about two years, as more Americans lose their homes to the housing bust or are discouraged from buying by the tight mortgage standards imposed after the housing crash.

With more demand for their units and as yet no oversupply, landlords have been able to raise rents, pushing the national vacancy rate to a 10-year low and fueling rental rate increases unseen since 2007.

“The fundamentals of the business still remain solid,” Luis Sanchez, vice president of Adelante Capital Management, said. “The housing recovery we’re seeing is uneven, and it’s not like it’s going to be a steep rise up for the housing market. These companies all have pretty solid portfolios. They’re great operators, and they have great access to cheap capital.”

The apartment sector is the most resilient of the major classes of real estate because, even if the economy continues to sputter, “people have to live somewhere,” Sanchez said.

Equity Residential and AvalonBay expect their net operating income, which reflects the income at the property level to increase 7.5 percent this year.

“I think there’s a lot of sectors that would love that,” Sanchez said.

On Wednesday, Chicago-based Equity Residential reported second-quarter funds from operations of $215 million, or 68 cents a share, excluding items, meeting the average analyst forecast of 68 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The average rent rose 5.7 percent to $1,674 a month for properties the company has owned for at least a year.

For the year, the owner of 421 apartment communities sees FFO in the range of $2.73 per share to $2.78 per share, raising the bottom end of the range from $2.68 per share. The analysts’ average forecast was $2.72 a share.

Average monthly rent for AvlonBay’s apartments rose 6.2 percent to $2,085 in the second quarter for properties the Arlington, Virginia-based company has owned at least a year. The northern California markets of San Jose and San Francisco saw the greatest rental increases, at 11.2 percent, but Manhattan’s overall rent still topped both markets, at $2,891.

The company reported second-quarter FFO, of $128.2 million, or $1.34 per share, also meeting Wall Street’s forecast.

The company, which has interests in 201 apartment communities, narrowed its forecast for full-year FFO to a range of $5.39 to $5.53 per share from a range of $5.25 to $5.55, while analysts’ average estimate was $5.46.

Both companies saw occupancy slip slightly yet revenue rose. But that’s the nature of the business.

”If your occupancy is not going down a little bit, then you’re not pushing rents hard enough,“ Sanchez said. ”At the end of the day, you’re just trying to maximize revenue.

AvalonBay shares closed down 0.3 percent, or 49 cents, at $145.32 on the New York Stock Exchange, and held steady in after-hours trade. Equity Residential shares closed at $63.49, up 3 cents, and also were unchanged after-hours.