UPDATE 2-APEC meeting to focus on euro zone headwinds-US's Brainard

WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The euro zone debt crisis and the role emerging economies in Asia can play to bolster the global economy through more domestic consumption will be the focus of a regional meeting of Asia-Pacific finance officials this week, a top U.S. Treasury official said on Monday.

The summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Moscow comes at a time when Europe looks set to be headed for its second recession in three years and economies elsewhere, such as China, are slowing as a result.

“Many APEC economies retain substantial policy space to boost domestic demand and we’ll continue to encourage a policy response that achieves a soft landing,” U.S. Treasury’s Undersecretary Lael Brainard told reporters, previewing the meeting of APEC finance chiefs.

She said there would be “intense focus” on how countries can respond to headwinds coming from turmoil in the euro zone.

“We look forward to continuing to engage with our partners from the euro zone ... they continue to work to address some of the challenges that they face,” Brainard said. “We think it is important that the institutions of the euro area work together ... to provide support for countries that are undertaking difficult reforms to make sure they retain access to financing.”

Brainard said China had made progress in rebalancing its economy toward more domestic consumption but it needs to take steps towards a more market-orientated exchange rate.

“We obviously are very supportive of the efforts in China to ensure a soft landing, recognizing that they do face headwinds particularly from Europe, given the large degree of export exposure there,” Brainard said.

“We think there’s a lot of capacity to do that and we’re going to continue to press in that direction,” she added.

Russia is hosting this year’s APEC summit, which also includes the United States, China, Japan, South Korea and 16 other economies that together account for more than half of world output.

“Strong economic leadership from this region is vital to strengthening the recovery here at home and ensuring strong sustainable and balanced growth around the world,” Brainard said.

President Barack Obama, who hosted last year’s APEC summit meeting in Honolulu, is skipping the Sept. 8-9 leaders’ summit in Vladivostok, which comes just days after he will accept the U.S. Democratic Party’s nomination to run for a second term.

This week’s meeting is part of the final run-up for the summit, where the U.S. delegation will be led by Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk had been expected to go but is sending Deputy U.S. Representative Demetrios Marantis in his place.

Last year, in a bid to spur trade and help the environment, APEC leaders agreed to a goal of cutting tariffs on a range of environmentally friendly goods to 5 percent or less by 2015.

Since then, negotiators from the 21 countries have been negotiating over which products would be covered by the tariff caps and hope to reach agreement by the Vladivostok meeting.

Brainard said she would press on that issue at the finance ministers’ meeting, and also discuss efforts among the United States and 10 other current APEC members to forge a free trade agreement known as the Trans-Pacific Partnership pact.

“The United States and its trading partners are determined to complete a broad-based, high-standard TPP agreement and one that can serve as an important engine for economic expansion in the region,” Brainard said.