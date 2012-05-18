FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US oil demand down in April, gasoline demand tepid-API
#Energy
May 18, 2012 / 3:22 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US oil demand down in April, gasoline demand tepid-API

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Gasoline demand rose 0.9 pct in April
    * Distillate demand up 1.3 pct, Jet fuel down 3.2 pct

 (Adds details, table)	
    WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand dipped slightly in April as gasoline
consumption posted a small gain for the month, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. 	
    Petroleum consumption in April fell 0.3 percent from a year ago to 18.549 million barrels
per day.	
    Gasoline usage climbed for the third month in a row, but this time by less than 1 percent to
8.842 million bpd for the month. In March, gasoline demand rose a relatively robust 3 percent
from the same period a year ago.  	
    "The mixed demand picture reflects an improving but relatively weak economy," said API chief
economist John Felmy. "Millions remain out of work.  The most recent (government) data showed
job growth, but it was less than expected." 	
    API's demand figure for April is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.753 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its
revised April demand number at the end of June. 	
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose 1.3 percent to 3.738
million bpd in April.	
    Jet fuel consumption declined 3.2 percent to 1.404 million bpd for the month. 	
    Total imports in April accounted for 55.8 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 61.3 percent
a year earlier. 	
    	
                               U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION	
                                       (million bpd) 	
               APRIL 2012  APRIL 2011    Yr Ago Pct Change  Jan-Apr 2012    YTD Pct Change	
DELIVERIES                    	
Gasoline     8.842           8.762                 0.9              8.664          0.3	
Kerosene/jet     1.404           1.451                -3.2              1.346         -2.8	
Distillate     3.738        3.689                 1.3              3.874         -0.2	
Deliveries    18.549          18.613                -0.3             18.635         -1.8	
Exports     2.954           2.903                 1.7              2.873          6.1	
Total           21.503          21.516                -0.1             21.508         -0.8	
                    	
IMPORTS                    	
Crude oil     8.900           8.715                 2.1              8.767          0.5	
Oil products     1.459           2.691                -45.8              1.839        -32.1	
Total           10.359       11.405             -9.2             10.606         -7.2	
                    	
PRODUCTION                    	
Crude            5.963           5.594                 6.6              6.024         8.0	
Gasoline     9.129           8.931                 2.2              8.872         0.8	
Distillate     4.270           4.187                 2.0              4.400         4.6	
Kerosene/jet     1.420           1.422                -0.1              1.411         2.2	
                               	
	
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)

