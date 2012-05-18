UPDATE 1-US oil demand down in April, gasoline demand tepid-API

* Gasoline demand rose 0.9 pct in April * Distillate demand up 1.3 pct, Jet fuel down 3.2 pct (Adds details, table) WASHINGTON, May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand dipped slightly in April as gasoline consumption posted a small gain for the month, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. Petroleum consumption in April fell 0.3 percent from a year ago to 18.549 million barrels per day. Gasoline usage climbed for the third month in a row, but this time by less than 1 percent to 8.842 million bpd for the month. In March, gasoline demand rose a relatively robust 3 percent from the same period a year ago. "The mixed demand picture reflects an improving but relatively weak economy," said API chief economist John Felmy. "Millions remain out of work. The most recent (government) data showed job growth, but it was less than expected." API's demand figure for April is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.753 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its revised April demand number at the end of June. Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose 1.3 percent to 3.738 million bpd in April. Jet fuel consumption declined 3.2 percent to 1.404 million bpd for the month. Total imports in April accounted for 55.8 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 61.3 percent a year earlier. U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION (million bpd) APRIL 2012 APRIL 2011 Yr Ago Pct Change Jan-Apr 2012 YTD Pct Change DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.842 8.762 0.9 8.664 0.3 Kerosene/jet 1.404 1.451 -3.2 1.346 -2.8 Distillate 3.738 3.689 1.3 3.874 -0.2 Deliveries 18.549 18.613 -0.3 18.635 -1.8 Exports 2.954 2.903 1.7 2.873 6.1 Total 21.503 21.516 -0.1 21.508 -0.8 IMPORTS Crude oil 8.900 8.715 2.1 8.767 0.5 Oil products 1.459 2.691 -45.8 1.839 -32.1 Total 10.359 11.405 -9.2 10.606 -7.2 PRODUCTION Crude 5.963 5.594 6.6 6.024 8.0 Gasoline 9.129 8.931 2.2 8.872 0.8 Distillate 4.270 4.187 2.0 4.400 4.6 Kerosene/jet 1.420 1.422 -0.1 1.411 2.2 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe)