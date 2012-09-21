UPDATE 1-U.S. August oil demand down 4.3 pct from year before

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand fell in August, hitting the lowest level for the month in 15 years, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. Petroleum demand dropped 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.573 million barrels per day. "Given the nation's weak employment situation, it's no surprise petroleum demand was off," API chief economist John Felmy said. "Contraction in the manufacturing sector probably also reflects the slipping numbers." Gasoline demand was largely unchanged, falling a slight 0.4 percent in August to 8.893 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was down 0.9 percent for the first eight months of the year, compared to the same period a year before. The API's demand figure for August is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 19.152 million bpd for the month. The government agency saw August demand down 1.4 percent year-on-year. The EIA issues its revised August demand number at the end of October. Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, plunged 8.5 percent to 3.670 million bpd in August, the API said. Jet fuel consumption declined 7.4 percent to 1.440 million bpd for the month, it said. Total imports in August accounted for 56.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, nearly unchanged from 56.7 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed. U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION AUG 2012 AUG 2011 YR AGO PCT JAN-AUG 2012 YTD PCT CHANGE CHANGE DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.893 8.925 -0.4 8.725 -0.9 Kerosene/jet 1.440 1.554 -7.4 1.407 -2.5 Distillate 3.670 4.009 -8.5 3.746 -3.0 Deliveries 18.573 19.415 -4.3 18.477 -2.6 Exports 3.108 3.002 3.5 3.113 9.6 Total 21.681 22.417 -3.3 21.589 -1.0 IMPORTS Crude oil 8.754 8.936 -2.0 8.777 -2.4 Oil products 1.754 2.076 -15.5 1.842 -24.2 Total 10.508 11.011 -4.6 10.669 -6.6 PRODUCTION Crude 6.049 5.651 7.0 6.207 11.9 Gasoline 9.029 9.264 -2.5 8.843 -2.2 Distillate 4.636 4.668 -0.7 4.512 3.2 Kerosene/jet 1.590 1.543 3.1 1.496 2.6