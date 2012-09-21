FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S. August oil demand down 4.3 pct from year before
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 3:55 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-U.S. August oil demand down 4.3 pct from year before

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Sept 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand fell in August, hitting the
lowest level for the month in 15 years, industry group American Petroleum Institute
said on Friday. 
    Petroleum demand dropped 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.573 million
barrels per day.
    "Given the nation's weak employment situation, it's no surprise petroleum
demand was off," API chief economist John Felmy said. "Contraction in the
manufacturing sector probably also reflects the slipping numbers."             
    Gasoline demand was largely unchanged, falling a slight 0.4 percent in August
to 8.893 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was down 0.9 percent for the first
eight months of the year, compared to the same period a year before.
    The API's demand figure for August is lower than the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 19.152 million bpd for
the month. The government agency saw August demand down 1.4 percent year-on-year. 
    The EIA issues its revised August demand number at the end of October. 
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, plunged 8.5
percent to 3.670 million bpd in August, the API said.
    Jet fuel consumption declined 7.4 percent to 1.440 million bpd for the month,
it said. 
    Total imports in August accounted for 56.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, nearly
unchanged from 56.7 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed. 

                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION

               AUG 2012      AUG 2011      YR AGO PCT    JAN-AUG 2012  YTD PCT
                                           CHANGE                      CHANGE
 DELIVERIES                                                            
 Gasoline       8.893         8.925         -0.4          8.725         -0.9
 Kerosene/jet   1.440         1.554         -7.4          1.407         -2.5
 Distillate     3.670         4.009         -8.5          3.746         -3.0
 Deliveries    18.573        19.415         -4.3         18.477         -2.6
 Exports        3.108         3.002          3.5          3.113          9.6
 Total         21.681        22.417         -3.3         21.589         -1.0
                                                                       
 IMPORTS                                                               
 Crude oil      8.754         8.936         -2.0          8.777         -2.4
 Oil products   1.754         2.076        -15.5          1.842        -24.2
 Total         10.508        11.011         -4.6         10.669         -6.6
                                                                       
 PRODUCTION                                                            
 Crude          6.049         5.651          7.0          6.207         11.9
 Gasoline       9.029         9.264         -2.5          8.843         -2.2
 Distillate     4.636         4.668         -0.7          4.512          3.2
 Kerosene/jet   1.590         1.543          3.1          1.496          2.6

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.