UPDATE 1-US Sept oil demand dips 3.8 pct from year earlier-API

WASHINGTON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand continued to decline in September, the industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. Petroleum demand dropped 3.8 percent from a year earlier to 18.182 million barrels per day, the API said. It was the second-lowest level for September demand since 1996. "The September demand numbers indicate there's still substantial weakness in the economy," API chief economist John Felmy said. "While manufacturing and employment have improved some, we've yet to see strong momentum developing." Gasoline demand also dropped during the month, falling 2.0 percent to 8.572 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was down 0.7 percent for the year through September, compared to the same period a year before. The API's demand figure for September is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.391 million bpd for the month. The government agency saw September demand down 2.7 percent year-on-year. The EIA issues its revised September demand number at the end of November. Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, dropped 4 percent to 3.777 million bpd in September, the API said. Jet fuel showed some strength, however, with consumption rising 3.4 percent to 1.464 million bpd for the month, it said. Total imports in September accounted for 57.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, down slightly from 58.6 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed. U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION SEPT 2012 SEPT 2011 YR AGO PCT JAN-SEPT YTD PCT CHANGE 2012 CHANGE DELIVERIES Gasoline 8.572 8.744 -2.0 8.730 -0.7 Kerosene/jet 1.464 1.416 3.4 1.414 -1.7 Distillate 3.777 3.936 -4.0 3.741 -3.3 Deliveries 18.182 18.891 -3.8 18.505 -2.4 Exports 3.179 3.174 0.2 3.116 8.4 Total 21.361 22.065 -3.2 21.621 -1.0 IMPORTS Crude oil 8.815 8.914 -1.1 8.742 -2.7 Oil products 1.649 2.152 -23.4 1.873 -21.9 Total 10.464 11.066 -5.4 10.660 -6.4 PRODUCTION Crude 6.295 5.581 12.8 6.213 11.9 Gasoline 8.836 9.140 -3.3 8.836 -2.4 Distillate 4.624 4.576 1.1 4.511 2.7 Kerosene/jet 1.535 1.553 -1.2 1.500 2.1