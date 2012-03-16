FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US Feb oil demand down 2.3 pct from year ago-API
March 16, 2012 / 8:05 PM / 6 years ago

US Feb oil demand down 2.3 pct from year ago-API

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gasoline demand up slightly in February
    * API says sinking residual fuel dragged down demand
    * Distillate consumption up 0.6 pct in Feb

    By Ayesha Rascoe	
    WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand dipped in February, despite the
first increase in gasoline consumption in a year, the American Petroleum Institute said on
Friday. 	
    Petroleum consumption in February dropped 2.3 percent from a year ago to 18.426 million
barrels per day, while gasoline use climbed just under 1 percent to 8.724 million bpd for the
month.	
    "Consumer demand for gasoline is still not strong, but the slight increase is notable," said
API chief economist John Felmy. "It reflects recent improvements in employment growth." 	
    February oil demand took a hit as residual fuel users switched to natural gas, sinking
demand for residual fuel by 40.2 percent.	
    API's demand figure for February is higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.288 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its
revised February demand number at the end of April. 	
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose a slight 0.6 percent
to 3.893 million bpd in February.	
    Jet fuel consumption climbed 2 percent to 1.370 million bpd for the month. 	
    Total imports in February accounted for 56.6 percent of U.S. oil demand, up from 55.7
percent a year earlier. 	
    	
                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION	
                                       (million bpd) 	
    	
               Feb 2012      Jan 2012      Feb 2011      Yr Ago  Pct   Jan-Feb 2012  YTD Pct 
                                                            Change                   Change
 DELIVERIES                                                                          
 Gasoline       8.724         8.398         8.648          0.9          8.556          0.4
 Kerosene/jet   1.370         1.353         1.344          2.0          1.361          0.8
 Distillate     3.893         3.914         3.871          0.6          3.904         -0.5
 Deliveries    18.426        18.026        18.869         -2.3         18.219         -4.1
 Exports        3.042         3.050         2.575         18.1          3.046         15.7
 Total         21.467        21.076        21.443          0.1         21.265         -1.7
                                                                                     
 IMPORTS                                                                             
 Crude oil      8.856         8.738         8.013         10.5          8.671          1.2
 Oil products   1.574         1.604         2.490        -36.8          1.590        -38.6
 Total         10.430        10.102        10.503         -0.7         10.261         -8.0
                                                                                     
 PRODUCTION                                                                          
 Crude          5.776         5.690         5.612          2.9          5.732          3.4
 Gasoline       9.098         8.920         8.793          3.5          9.006          2.2
 Distillate     4.421         4.593         4.032          9.6          4.510          8.0
 Kerosene/jet   1.404         1.441         1.298          8.2          1.423          6.9
 	
 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

