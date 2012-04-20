FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-US March oil demand down, gasoline use on rise-API
#Market News
April 20, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-US March oil demand down, gasoline use on rise-API

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* API March oil demand figure higher than EIA estimate

* Distillate demand up slightly, jet fuel demand down 5 pct

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand continued to fall in March, while gasoline consumption rose for the second month in a row, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in March dropped 1.3 percent from a year ago to 18.994 million barrels per day, while gasoline use climbed 3 percent to 9.008 million bpd for the month.

“The rise in gasoline demand occurred in spite of higher gasoline prices, which actually pushed down demand for reformulated gasoline used in urban areas and encouraged more use of public transit,” said API chief economist John Felmy.

API’s demand figure for March is higher than the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.214 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its revised March demand number at the end of May.

Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose a slight 0.1 percent to 3.995 million bpd in March.

Jet fuel consumption fell by 5 percent to 1.319 million bpd for the month.

Total imports in March accounted for 56 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 59.2 percent a year earlier.

