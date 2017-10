WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand rose slightly in May, the first year-over-year increase in demand in 14 months, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.

Petroleum consumption in May climbed a modest 0.5 percent from a year before to 18.457 million barrels per day, but the overall fuel consumption picture remained weak. (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)