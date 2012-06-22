FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US May oil demand up 0.5 pct from year-ago - API
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 22, 2012 / 2:36 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US May oil demand up 0.5 pct from year-ago - API

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Gasoline demand up 0.4 pct in May, down for the year
    * Distillate fuel use up 2 pct, jet fuel demand up 1.4 pct

 (Adds details from report, table)
    WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand rose slightly in May, the first
year-over-year increase in demand in 14 months, the American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
    Petroleum consumption in May climbed a modest 0.5 percent from a year before to 18.457
million barrels per day, but the overall fuel consumption picture remained weak.
    "Despite the positive movement, fuel demand is still not strong," said API chief economist
John Felmy. "Weak growth in the United States, stubborn unemployment, and a world economy doing
little better than treading water are contributing to this." 
    Gasoline demand was up 0.4 percent in May at 8.815 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel was
down 0.6 percent for the first five months of the year, compared to the same period a year ago,
however.
    API's demand figure for May is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.565 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its
revised May demand number at the end of July. 
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, rose 2 percent to 3.731
million bpd in May.
    Jet fuel consumption climbed 1.4 percent to 1.449 million bpd for the month. 
    Total imports in May accounted for 57.1 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 63.5 percent a
year earlier. 
    
                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION 
                                       (million bpd) 
    
               MAY 2012      MAY 2011      Yr Ago Pct    Jan-MAY 2012 YTD Pct
                                           Change                      Change
 DELIVERIES                                                            
 Gasoline      8.815        8.784         0.4         8.618        -0.6 
 Kerosene/jet 1.449        1.429         1.4         1.380        -1.0 
 Distillate    3.731       3.657         2.0         3.778        -1.5 
 Deliveries    18.457        18.363         0.5         18.432        -2.2 
 Exports       3.152        2.642        19.3         2.998        11.3 
 Total         21.609        21.005         2.9         21.430        -0.5 
                                                                       
 IMPORTS                                                               
 Crude oil     8.874        8.988        -1.3         8.735        -0.5 
 Oil products 1.587        2.681       -40.8         1.721        -33.3 
 Total         10.461        11.669        -10.4         10.537        -7.2 
                                                                       
 PRODUCTION                                                            
 Crude         6.126        5.647         8.5         6.123        10.1 
 Gasoline      9.092        9.142        -0.5         8.809        -0.7 
 Distillate    4.531        4.277         5.9         4.396         4.1 
 Kerosene/jet 1.499        1.483         1.1         1.434         2.3 
 
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Neil Stempleman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.