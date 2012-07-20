FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-US June oil demand drops 3 pct from year ago-API
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 20, 2012 / 2:21 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-US June oil demand drops 3 pct from year ago-API

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* US oil demand down 2.6 percent in first half of 2012
    * Gasoline demand down 2.5 pct in June, distillate down 0.7 pct

 (Adds details from report, table)
    WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude oil demand dropped in June, bogged down by the
flagging U.S. economy, industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday. 
    Petroleum consumption in June declined 3 percent from a year ago to 18.691 million barrels
per day. Demand was down 2.6 percent for the first half of the year from the same period in
2011.
    "A weakening economy requires less fuel, and this by most measures is a weakening economy,"
said API chief economist John Felmy. "The fall in demand in June is particularly notable and
consistent with other disappointing metrics in the economy, including falling retail sales and
contraction in the manufacturing sector." 
    Gasoline demand was down 2.5 percent in June at 8.821 million bpd. Consumption of the fuel
was down 1 percent for the first six months of the year.
    API's oil demand figure for June is lower than the U.S. Energy Information Administration's
preliminary estimate of consumption at 19.125 million bpd for the month. The EIA issues its
revised June demand number at the end of August. 
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, fell a slight 0.7 percent
to 3.876 million bpd in June.
    Jet fuel consumption climbed 0.7 percent to 1.555 million bpd for the month. 
    Total imports in June accounted for 58.5 percent of U.S. oil demand, down from 60.3 percent
a year earlier. 
    
                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION
                                       (million bpd) 
    
                JUNE 2012     JUNE 2011     Yr Ago Pct   JAN-JUN 2012    YTD Pct
                                              Change                      Change
 DELIVERIES                                                                  
 Gasoline          8.821         9.046         -2.5          8.648         -1.0
 Kerosene/jet      1.555         1.545          0.7          1.401         -1.2
 Distillate       3.876          3.903         -0.7          3.781         -1.7
 Deliveries       18.691        19.277         -3.0         18.431         -2.6
 Exports           3.070         2.607         17.8          3.061         14.2
 Total            21.761        21.884         -0.6         21.492         -0.5
                                                                             
 IMPORTS                                                                     
 Crude oil         9.103         9.247         -1.6          8.745         -1.3
 Oil products      1.823        2.371         -23.1          1.808        -29.0
 Total            10.926        11.619         -6.0         10.620         -6.9
                                                                             
 PRODUCTION                                                                  
 Crude             6.197         5.598         10.7          6.162         10.7
 Gasoline          9.184         9.286         -1.1          8.811         -1.5
 Distillate        4.696         4.469          5.1          4.455          4.5
 Kerosene/jet      1.598         1.568          1.9          1.464          2.4
 
 (Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; editing by John Wallace)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.