FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US November oil demand fell 3.3 pct from year ago-API
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 21, 2012 / 3:00 PM / in 5 years

US November oil demand fell 3.3 pct from year ago-API

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.S. oil demand continued to decline in
November, with demand falling to its lowest level for the month since 1995,
industry group American Petroleum Institute said on Friday.
    Petroleum demand dropped 3.3 percent from a year earlier to 18.455 million
barrels per day. 
    "The economy has shown modest improvement, in employment for example, but the
fundamentals of fuel demand fail to indicate a strengthening recovery is imminent,"
API chief economist John Felmy said.
    Gasoline demand dipped from a month earlier, falling 0.3 percent to 8.5 million
bpd. Consumption of the fuel was at the lowest level for November since 2000.
    The API's demand figure for November is lower than the U.S. Energy Information
Administration's preliminary estimate of fuel consumption at 18.994 million bpd for
the month. The government agency saw November demand slightly higher a t 19.080.
    The EIA issues its revised November demand number at the end of December.
    Demand for distillate fuel, which includes diesel and heating oil, dropped 6.3
percent to 3.849 million bpd in November, the API said.
    Jet fuel, too, was off with consumption down 0.5 percent to 1.409 million bpd
for the month, it said.
    Total imports in November accounted for 54.5 percent of U.S. oil demand, down
from 58.5 percent a year earlier, the API figures showed.

                              U.S. DELIVERIES, IMPORTS, PRODUCTION

               NOV 2012      NOV 2011      YR AGO PCT    JAN-NOV 2012  YTD PCT
                                           CHANGE                      CHANGE
 DELIVERIES                                                            
 Gasoline       8.513         8.537         -0.3          8.724         -0.4
 Kerosene/jet   1.409         1.416         -0.5          1.409         -1.6
 Distillate     3.849         4.109         -6.3          3.751         -3.9
 Deliveries    18.455        19.080         -3.3         18.557         -2.1
 Exports        3.075         3.159         -2.7          3.104          6.2
 Total         21.530        22.239         -3.2         21.661         -1.0
                                                                       
 IMPORTS                                                               
 Crude oil      8.193         8.724         -6.1          8.620         -3.8
 Oil products   1.857         2.257        -17.7          1.901        -19.0
 Total         10.050        11.166        -10.0         10.557         -6.8
                                                                       
 PRODUCTION                                                            
 Crude          6.788         5.992         13.3          6.323         12.7
 Gasoline       8.855         9.141         -3.1          8.846         -2.3
 Distillate     4.646         4.902         -5.2          4.519          1.5
 Kerosene/jet   1.388         1.341          3.5          1.478          2.0

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.