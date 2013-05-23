Judge says leaning toward U.S. in Apple e-books case

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - A federal judge expressed a tentative view that the U.S. Justice Department will be able to show evidence Apple Inc engaged in a conspiracy with publishers to increase e-books prices.

U.S. District Judge Denise Cote, who is set to oversee a trial on June 3, gave her view during a pretrial hearing on Thursday. She stressed that the view was not final and that she had only so far read some of the evidence.

“I believe that the government will be able to show at trial direct evidence that Apple knowingly participated in and facilitated a conspiracy to raise prices of e-books, and that circumstantial evidence in this case, including the terms of the agreements, will confirm that,” Cote said.

Orin Snyder, a lawyer for Apple, in a statement said, “We strongly disagree with the court’s preliminary statements about the case today.”

The U.S. government had no immediate comment on the case.