FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NYPD urges iPhone 5 owners to be smart and register device
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 21, 2012 / 2:50 PM / 5 years ago

NYPD urges iPhone 5 owners to be smart and register device

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Smartphones do not necessarily make for smart owners.

In response to a sharp spike in iPhone thefts from unwitting consumers this year, the New York City Police Department will station officers at Apple Inc. <A APL.O> s a les locations throughout the city for Friday’s release of the new iPhone 5.

The officers will help customers register iPhone serial numbers, or engrave them with unique identification numbers prefaced with the letters “NYC.”

So many iPhones and other smartphones have been reported stolen this year that they have driven up citywide grand larceny and robbery statistics, police said.

More than 4,174 Apple device thefts have been reported in New York City this year, up 55 percent over last year, according to the New York Post. An NYPD spokesman did not immediately respond to requests to confirm these statistics.

Anyone with a valuable electronic gadget can register the device with police stationed at 21 Apple sales locations throughout the city on Friday, or at any city police precinct.

Prices for the new iPhone 5 range from $199 to $849, depending on phone capacity and service plans.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.