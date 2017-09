WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Apple Inc may continue to import and sell certain older iPads and iPhones made to use on AT&T’s network, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman said on Saturday in overturning a ban issued by a trade panel.

Froman overturned a June decision by the International Trade Commission, which ruled that some Apple products infringed a patent owned by Samsung Electronics and ordered Apple to stop selling the popular devices.