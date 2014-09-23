FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan cenbank says fully backs Arab Bank, confident in its compliance
#Market News
September 23, 2014

Jordan cenbank says fully backs Arab Bank, confident in its compliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Jordan’s central bank said on Tuesday it was confident of Arab Bank, its leading lender, and its ability to defend itself against what it said was an “unjust” verdict after a ruling by a U.S. jury on Monday.

The ruling found the bank liable for giving material support to Hamas and said it must compensate victims of two dozen attacks attributed to the Islamic militant group in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

”The Central Bank of Jordan remains confident about the strength of Arab Bank’s banking operations and compliance procedures and ability to withstand the likely repercussions of this litigation.

“This is was an unjust and legally unsound verdict,” Ziyad Fariz, Jordan’s central bank governor, told Reuters. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by David Holmes)

