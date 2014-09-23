UPDATE 2-Jordan's central bank backs Arab Bank after Hamas case

(Adds more details and bank comments on possible risks)

By Suleiman Al-Khalidi

AMMAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Jordan’s central bank said it supported Arab Bank and was confident in the its ability to defend itself against a U.S. ruling which found the country’s top lender liable for financing Islamic militant group Hamas.

The U.S. civil lawsuit brought against the Jordan-based bank has been described by lawyers as the first of its kind to reach trial. Jurors found the bank liable for giving material support to Hamas and said it must compensate victims of two dozen attacks attributed to the group in Israel and the Palestinian territories.

“The Central Bank of Jordan remains confident about the strength of Arab Bank’s banking operations and compliance procedures and its ability to withstand the likely repercussions of this litigation,” Ziyad Fariz, Jordan’s central bank governor said in an interview.

The central bank’s move comes after several warnings by the Jordanian government to U.S. officials about the impact of a negative ruling on Jordan’s economy, given the bank makes up a quarter of the entire $26-billion stock market. The U.S. ally is in debt to the tune of $28 billion.

Jurors needed less than two days of deliberations to reach their verdict after a six-week trial in Brooklyn federal court.

Arab Bank has said it will appeal. The bank added in a statement on Tuesday that the verdict “comes as no surprise” after a series of what it considered legally incorrect court rulings that kept it from mounting a proper defense, and effectively “put Hamas on trial.”

The bank also said the verdict exposes banks to “enormous liability” for providing routine services.

Jordan’s central bank had extended strong backing for Arab Bank since the case against it was filed in 2004, “offering support and assistance”, Fariz said that stemmed from the government’s confidence in the bank, a main pillar of the financial system with a $46.4 billion balance sheet spread over 30 countries.

STRONG LIQUIDITY

Arab Bank enjoyed “a strong level of capitalization with a capital adequacy ratio of 15 percent and very strong liquidity position,” Fariz added.

The central bank “has also determined there were no risks to Arab Bank’s financial health during this period” of litigation, Fariz said.

A statement sent to Reuters on Tuesday said it was premature to talk about possible compensation claims in the event of the appeal being squashed, saying even if this did happen the bank was “fully hedged for this matter”.

“The bank for over 84 years has faced many challenges from occupation to wars to nationalisation and financial crisis that exceed in its nature, size and even repercussions a case like this,” the statement said.

Investment analysts say the bank has traditionally had a lower risk appetite than its rivals and it favours capitalisation and liquidity versus profitability.

Arab Bank’s growth has long been tied to its regional and global expansion, and it has a reputation for withstanding political upheaval.

Its subsidiary in Syria was one of several foreign banks still operating in the civil war-torn country. It has a strong presence in Egypt and north Africa alongside the Gulf.

The firm is one of the Arab world’s largest privately owned banks. More than 20 percent is owned by the family of Lebanon’s former prime minister, Rafik al-Hariri, who was assassinated in 2005. Jordan’s state social pension fund holds a 15.5 percent stake.

Arab Bank owns 40 percent of Saudi Arabia’s Arab National Bank (ANB).

The bank posted a 43 percent rise in net profit to $501.9 million last year on higher revenue.. (Editing by Louise Heavens)