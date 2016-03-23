FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama, Argentina's Macri discuss Brazil's political crisis
March 23, 2016 / 5:25 PM / a year ago

Obama, Argentina's Macri discuss Brazil's political crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUENOS AIRES, March 23 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama discussed Brazil’s political crisis in a bi-lateral meeting with neighboring Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, saying he hoped it could be effectively resolved.

“Their democracy is sufficiently mature, their systems of laws and structures I think are strong enough that this will get resolved in a way that allows Brazil ultimately to prosper and be the significant world leader that it is,” Obama said. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by David Gregorio)

