Arizona bridge collapse kills one, injures one
June 19, 2013 / 2:11 PM / in 4 years

Arizona bridge collapse kills one, injures one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - A freeway bridge under construction collapsed in Mesa, Arizona, on Wednesday, killing one worker and injuring another, a fire department spokesman said.

The collapse occurred when four workers were removing supports from the bridge being built for the State Route 202 freeway, Captain Forrest Smith of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

One man was found dead under the debris. Another worker was injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, Smith said.

The cause of the collapse was unknown.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Scott Malone and Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
