UPDATE 1-Arizona construction collapse kills one, injures one
June 19, 2013 / 4:06 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Arizona construction collapse kills one, injures one

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on cause of collapse, dateline)

PHOENIX, June 19 (Reuters) - Temporary framing beneath a freeway overpass in Mesa, Arizona, collapsed on Wednesday, killing one construction worker and injuring another, a fire department spokesman said.

The collapse occurred shortly after 6 a.m. as workers removed a wood and steel support from an overpass being built to connect to the State Route 202 freeway, Captain Forrest Smith of the Mesa Fire and Medical Department said.

One man was found dead under the debris. Another worker was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Smith said.

The cause of the collapse, which did not affect metro Phoenix commuter traffic, is not known. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor in Phoenix and Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by Scott Malone and Xavier Briand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
