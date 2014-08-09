Teenage boy dies after climbing accident that killed Phoenix firefighter

PHOENIX, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A 15-year-old boy has died from injuries sustained in a climbing accident on a popular Phoenix mountain that claimed the life of an off-duty firefighter, police said on Saturday.

Police in Phoenix, Arizona, said Trevor Crouse died at a local hospital on Friday night after falling about 30 feet earlier in the day while rappelling on Camelback Mountain with veteran firefighter Gary Johnstone and another teenage boy.

Johnstone, 50, an experienced rescuer who served on the Phoenix Fire Department’s technical rescue team since 2006, also died in the fall. The other teenager had minor injuries.

An investigation continues into what went wrong, said Sergeant Steve Martos, a Phoenix police spokesman. Foul play has been ruled out. (Reporting by David Schwartz; editing by G Crosse, Alex Dobuzinskis)