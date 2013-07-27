FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2013 / 1:20 AM / 4 years ago

Grand Canyon lightning victims were Thai tourists

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PHOENIX, July 26 (Reuters) - A married couple killed by a lightning bolt near the Grand Canyon this week was identified on Friday as tourists visiting from Thailand.

Aram Kawewong and wife Ratchaya Tantranon, both 20, were among a group of people struck by lightning on Tuesday at the LeFevre Overlook, about 30 miles (48 km) north of the Grand Canyon National Park, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said.

The two tourists, from Chiang Mai in northern Thailand, were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities had been withheld pending notification kin, the sheriff’s office said.

The lightning bolt also struck and injured a boy who was traveling with another group of adults. (Reporting by Tim Gaynor; Editing by Dan Whitcomb, Doina Chiacu)

