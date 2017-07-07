Arkansas will temporarily ban the use and sale
of the weed killer dicamba after a rise in complaints that the
agricultural chemical is drifting into neighboring fields and
damaging crops, the state's agriculture department said on
Friday.
The emergency 120-day ban of dicamba, produced by Monsanto
Co, Germany's BASF and others, will go into
effect as soon as paperwork is filed with the Arkansas Secretary
of State, said agriculture department spokeswoman Adriane
Barnes.
Monsanto, which sells dicamba-tolerant crop seeds but does
not have a dicamba formulation approved for sale in Arkansas,
called the ban "premature."
"It's not been clear to us that the investigation has been
completed and that there is an understanding of what's going
on," said Lisa Safarian, Monsanto's vice president of North
America. "This puts Arkansas farmers at a competitive
disadvantage."
The ban will not have a material impact on Monsanto
earnings, she said.
The Arkansas Plant Board and Governor Asa Hutchinson
recommended the ban after a spike in complaints that dicamba is
drifting into neighboring fields and damaging crops.
The state has logged nearly 600 complaints of crop damage as
of Friday, according to the Arkansas Agriculture Department.
The state's House and Senate Agriculture Committee voted on
Friday to follow those recommendations. The Arkansas Legislative
Committee elected to take no action, meaning the ban could go
forward.
Officials also approved an increase in fines for illegal use
of dicamba to up to $25,000, from $1,000 currently, effective
Aug. 1, Barnes said.
Monsanto's newest biotech varieties of soybeans and cotton,
sold under the Xtend name, are engineered to tolerate the
herbicide. But most farmers in Arkansas do not plant the
varieties so their crops are vulnerable to off-target drift.
Supporters say dicamba is needed to control
difficult-to-kill weeds. Opponents say it is prone to drifting
and can damage crops not engineered to tolerate it.
The ban is the latest regulatory headache for Monsanto after
officials in California announced last week that the company's
flagship herbicide glyphosate would be labeled as a probable
carcinogen in the state.
Monsanto has invested more than $1 billion in a dicamba
facility in Luling, Louisiana, to supply demand it expects will
blossom. Monsanto's dicamba formulation is approved for use in
33 other states.
It has said the Xtend platform will be its largest-ever
technology launch, with 20 million U.S. acres of Xtend soybeans
this year expanding to about 55 million by 2019.