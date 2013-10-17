Knife-wielding man hijacks Arkansas school bus

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. Oct 17 (Reuters) - An Arkansas man wielding a knife hijacked a school bus carrying 11 elementary school students as well as the driver on Thursday morning, but all the children were freed unharmed, police said.

Police pursued the bus for several miles before they could arrest the man, identified as Nicholas John Miller, and free the children, Police Captain Kenny Boyd, of Jacksonville, Arkansas, said.

Boyd said that Miller, 22, had first approached a woman outside of a Jacksonville apartment complex in an attempt to carjack a vehicle. The woman said she did not have a car.

Miller, armed with an “unknown type of knife,” then ran and jumped on the bus, Boyd said.

Boyd said the children were taken to the Jacksonville Police Department and reunited with their parents. He said police have not identified a motive for the hijacking, adding that the investigation was ongoing.

Miller was charged on Thursday with one count of vehicle piracy, a dozen counts of kidnapping and two counts of aggravated assault, all felonies. (Reporting by Suzi Parker in Little Rock, Arkansas; Editing by Leslie Adler)