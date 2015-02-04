U.S. unveils two-year pilot program to aid NATO joint procurement

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. government on Wednesday announced a two-year project aimed at making it easier for NATO and member countries to share costs and buy weapons as a group as they struggle to stretch scarce defense budgets.

Under the initiative, the U.S. Defense Department and State Departments will consider on a case-by-case basis requests to buy U.S. equipment from a “lead nation” or international organization on behalf of others.

In a joint statement, the departments said the program would support the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s “Smart Defense” initiative - aimed at boosting cooperation on new weapons development - and other similar efforts.

U.S. arms sales have historically been conducted with individual countries rather than alliances, in part because of concern about transfers of technology to third parties. But group procurements could help NATO meet U.S. demands for NATO members to bolster spending on defense.

Deputy Defense Secretary Robert Work last week urged NATO allies to step up innovation on weapons, and said bold action was needed to stay ahead of rapid technology advances by China, Russia and other countries.

Vice Admiral Joe Rixey, who heads the Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, said the two-year program would initially apply only to NATO and its members, suggesting sales to other groups could be considered in the future.

In a memo to U.S. government officials, Rixey said lessons learned during the pilot project could lead to lasting policies for weapons procurement and inform legislative proposals.

Rixey said U.S. law did not ban sales to an alliance group such as NATO, but such deals have not been approved in the past.

Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co and other weapons makers have long urged Washington to streamline U.S. export regulations to keep pace with changing market conditions.

The program aims to keep foreign military sales competitive by adapting to changing business practices and purchaser requirements with more accommodating rules, the joint statement said.

Under the approach, the U.S. government would structure agreements with a NATO-linked entity or nation to permit transfers to an identified group of member countries.

One country or organization would be the sole purchaser with full financial responsibility, but participating countries would also have to agree to the terms and conditions about the use and security of the equipment involved.

Any transfers of equipment outside the initial group would require prior authorization from the U.S. government, according to Rixey’s memo. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Christian Plumb)