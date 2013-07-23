FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lance Armstrong lawyers ask U.S. judge to dismiss fraud lawsuit
July 23, 2013 / 10:42 PM / 4 years ago

Lance Armstrong lawyers ask U.S. judge to dismiss fraud lawsuit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 23 (Reuters) - Lawyers for disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong said on Tuesday that Armstrong’s former teammate Floyd Landis should be barred from suing Armstrong for fraud because Landis, like Armstrong, took performance-enhancing drugs.

In papers filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Armstrong’s lawyers asked a judge to dismiss the lawsuit Landis filed under a federal law that allows whistleblowers to report fraud in exchange for a reward. (Reporting by David Ingram; Editing by Eric Walsh)

